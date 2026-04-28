NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Cowen from $99.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the utilities provider's stock. TD Cowen's price target points to a potential upside of 5.78% from the company's previous close.

NEE has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus set a $92.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.63.

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NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $95.48. 617,067 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,492,527. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $63.88 and a 12 month high of $97.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $92.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,643 shares in the company, valued at $867,870. The trade was a 65.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $646,423.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,924.13. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 179,990 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,409 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,158 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 326,193 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $24,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,845,447 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $365,783,000 after purchasing an additional 60,324 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 286.0% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,322 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 61.8% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 60,985 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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