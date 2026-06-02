Nextpower Q1 EPS Forecast Decreased by Northland Securities

Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Northland Securities dropped their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Nextpower in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Northland Securities currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nextpower's current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Nextpower's Q2 2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q4 2028 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $880.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.26 million. Nextpower had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Nextpower has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.590 EPS.

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Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Glj Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $147.33 price objective on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nextpower from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nextpower from $114.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Nextpower from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nextpower from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $147.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NXT

Nextpower Stock Down 7.3%

Shares of Nextpower stock opened at $145.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.73. Nextpower has a 52 week low of $51.69 and a 52 week high of $163.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 3,248 shares of Nextpower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total transaction of $437,570.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,130 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,158,633.60. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 59,456 shares of Nextpower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $6,252,987.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 746,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,492,472.63. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 263,422 shares of company stock valued at $32,160,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextpower

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nextpower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,918,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nextpower in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,739,000. Amundi grew its stake in Nextpower by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,111,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,071 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Nextpower by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,362,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,488,000 after acquiring an additional 780,958 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Nextpower by 938.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 794,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,788,000 after acquiring an additional 717,991 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextpower News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nextpower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised multiple future EPS estimates for Nextpower, including Q1 2028, Q2 2028, Q3 2028 and Q4 2028, while maintaining an Outperform rating and a $162 price target . Higher profit forecasts and a bullish rating can support investor confidence. Nextpower analyst estimates

Northland Securities raised multiple future EPS estimates for Nextpower, including Q1 2028, Q2 2028, Q3 2028 and Q4 2028, while maintaining an rating and a . Higher profit forecasts and a bullish rating can support investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results were solid, with Nextpower posting $1.05 EPS versus $0.89 expected and revenue of $880.5 million versus $826.3 million expected . The company also reiterated FY2027 guidance, which can be viewed as a sign of underlying business strength. Nextpower earnings results

Recent quarterly results were solid, with Nextpower posting versus and revenue of versus . The company also reiterated FY2027 guidance, which can be viewed as a sign of underlying business strength. Neutral Sentiment: Nextpower filed a patent infringement lawsuit against GameChange Solar over three patents tied to its tracker and energy management technology. The move may protect intellectual property, but it also introduces legal uncertainty and could take time to resolve. Nextpower patent lawsuit

Nextpower filed a patent infringement lawsuit against GameChange Solar over three patents tied to its tracker and energy management technology. The move may protect intellectual property, but it also introduces legal uncertainty and could take time to resolve. Negative Sentiment: COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 22,427 shares for about $3.5 million. Although the sale was made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, insider selling can still weigh on sentiment when the stock is trading near highs. Nextpower insider sale

Nextpower Company Profile

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

Further Reading

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