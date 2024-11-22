Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Earns "Buy" Rating from Guggenheim

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim's target price suggests a potential upside of 43.68% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Nextracker from $61.00 to $47.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Nextracker from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nextracker from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Nextracker from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.30.

Nextracker stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.28. 676,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,701,632. Nextracker has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average of $43.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Nextracker by 73.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Nextracker by 1,602.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 681 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 29,300.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company's stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

