Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Nexxen International had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $86.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.86 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Nexxen International's conference call:

Nexxen delivered record Q1 results , with Contribution ex-TAC of $84.5 million (+13% YoY) and programmatic revenue of $81.9 million (+14% YoY), both setting first-quarter records. Management said momentum continued into Q2, led by a record April and strong start to May.

, with Contribution ex-TAC of $84.5 million (+13% YoY) and programmatic revenue of $81.9 million (+14% YoY), both setting first-quarter records. Management said momentum continued into Q2, led by a record April and strong start to May. Full-year guidance was raised after the Q1 outperformance, with 2026 Contribution ex-TAC now expected at $382 million-$397 million and programmatic revenue at $374 million-$388 million. Adjusted EBITDA guidance was reaffirmed at $122 million-$132 million.

after the Q1 outperformance, with 2026 Contribution ex-TAC now expected at $382 million-$397 million and programmatic revenue at $374 million-$388 million. Adjusted EBITDA guidance was reaffirmed at $122 million-$132 million. CTV returned to growth , with Q1 CTV revenue up 12% year over year to $29.4 million. Management highlighted Nexxen TV Home Screen as a first-mover opportunity that is already live across VIDAA and being adopted by additional DSPs and OEM partners.

, with Q1 CTV revenue up 12% year over year to $29.4 million. Management highlighted Nexxen TV Home Screen as a first-mover opportunity that is already live across VIDAA and being adopted by additional DSPs and OEM partners. Enterprise client wins and AI tools are driving adoption , with Nexxen saying it onboarded more new enterprise customers in 2026 than in all of 2025. Management said the new clients have the potential to exceed $1 million in annual spend each, supported by AI features that improve workflow efficiency and campaign performance.

, with Nexxen saying it onboarded more new enterprise customers in 2026 than in all of 2025. Management said the new clients have the potential to exceed $1 million in annual spend each, supported by AI features that improve workflow efficiency and campaign performance. Mobile in-app and data products are becoming bigger growth drivers, with mobile revenue up 18% year over year and data products/display up sharply as the company shifts toward AI-resilient channels. Nexxen also said it will continue investing in AI, data infrastructure, and platform innovation, while Q1 cash flow was pressured by working capital timing.

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Nexxen International Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NEXN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.61. 576,227 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,431. The stock has a market cap of $428.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.61. The stock's 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77. Nexxen International has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nexxen International by 1,062.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,808 shares of the company's stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 465,936 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nexxen International by 1,244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,469 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nexxen International during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nexxen International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Nexxen International by 354.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 122,106 shares of the company's stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 95,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NEXN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Nexxen International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Nexxen International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Nexxen International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $10.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEXN

About Nexxen International

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns.

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