NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$21.98 and last traded at C$21.72, with a volume of 270156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.51.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities raised shares of NFI Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$23.14.

View Our Latest Report on NFI Group

NFI Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.60. The company has a market cap of C$2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.13.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. Equities analysts expect that NFI Group Inc. will post 1.2814107 EPS for the current year.

NFI Group Company Profile

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today's urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation. With over 9,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motorcoaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts¿.

Further Reading

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