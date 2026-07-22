NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Sets New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.86 and last traded at C$25.77, with a volume of 217285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.08.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFI. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded NFI Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD boosted their price objective on NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on NFI Group from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$25.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFI

NFI Group Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is C$23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.14.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. Equities research analysts expect that NFI Group Inc. will post 1.2814107 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NFI Group

In related news, Director John Christopher Sapp purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$426,690.98. This trade represents a 13.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Colin Robertson purchased 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.82 per share, with a total value of C$312,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 333,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$6,949,362.06. The trade was a 4.71% increase in their position. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 242,015 shares of company stock worth $5,025,732. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NFI Group

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today's urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation. With over 9,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motorcoaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts¿.

Further Reading

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