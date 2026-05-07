Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer Sells 7,927 Shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Stock

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG - Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 7,927 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $626,708.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 33,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,614,435.14. This trade represents a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

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Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG stock opened at $78.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company's fifty day moving average price is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.82. Regency Centers Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.86 and a 12 month high of $81.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.00.

View Our Latest Report on REG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regency Centers

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth $1,083,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 351,963 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,658,000 after acquiring an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,562 shares of the company's stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 21,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 50.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

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