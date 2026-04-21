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Nichols (LON:NICL) Earns "Buy" Rating from Berenberg Bank

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Nichols logo with Consumer Defensive background
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Key Points

  • Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a Buy rating on Nichols with a GBX 1,720 price target, implying about a 79% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed — one Buy and two Hold ratings give a consensus Hold rating and an average target of GBX 1,390, while Deutsche Bank cut its target to GBX 1,150 and maintained a Hold.
  • The stock traded at GBX 960 (up GBX 32) with a market cap of £351m; recent results showed quarterly EPS of GBX 67.53 and a return on equity of 23.6%, with the 50- and 200-day moving averages near current levels.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Nichols (LON:NICL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,720 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank's target price points to a potential upside of 79.17% from the company's previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nichols from GBX 1,250 to GBX 1,150 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nichols currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,390.

View Our Latest Analysis on NICL

Nichols Stock Performance

Nichols stock traded up GBX 32 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 960. The company's stock had a trading volume of 70,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,194. The firm has a market cap of £351.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 955.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 994.62. Nichols has a one year low of GBX 880 and a one year high of GBX 1,480.

Nichols (LON:NICL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 67.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nichols had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nichols will post 62.4371859 earnings per share for the current year.

Nichols Company Profile

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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