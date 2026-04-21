Nichols (LON:NICL) Earns "Buy" Rating from Berenberg Bank

Nichols (LON:NICL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,720 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank's target price points to a potential upside of 79.17% from the company's previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nichols from GBX 1,250 to GBX 1,150 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nichols currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,390.

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Nichols Stock Performance

Nichols stock traded up GBX 32 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 960. The company's stock had a trading volume of 70,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,194. The firm has a market cap of £351.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 955.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 994.62. Nichols has a one year low of GBX 880 and a one year high of GBX 1,480.

Nichols (LON:NICL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 67.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nichols had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nichols will post 62.4371859 earnings per share for the current year.

Nichols Company Profile

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