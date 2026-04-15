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Nicola Mining (CVE:NIM) Stock Price Up 8.1% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Nicola Mining logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Stock jump: Nicola Mining shares rose 8.1% mid-day to C$0.93 (intraday high C$0.95) on ~114,014 shares traded, about 31% below its average daily volume and up from a C$0.86 close.
  • Mixed fundamentals: The company has a market cap of C$209.71 million and a negative P/E (-48.50), with a low beta (0.32); liquidity shows a current ratio of 2.17 but a weak quick ratio of 0.26.
  • Business profile: Nicola is a junior exploration and custom milling company targeting gold, silver, lead, zinc and copper, holding the Treasure Mountain and New Craigmont projects in British Columbia.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Nicola Mining.

Nicola Mining Inc. (CVE:NIM - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.93. Approximately 114,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 166,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

Nicola Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$209.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.03.

About Nicola Mining

(Get Free Report)

Nicola Mining Inc, a junior exploration and custom milling company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain project comprising 30 mineral claims covering 2,513 hectares, and 1 mineral lease covering an area of approximately 335 hectares located to the northeast of Hope, British Columbia; and the New Craigmont project consisting of 22 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 10,913 hectares, and 10 mineral leases covering an area of approximately 347 hectares located in the Merritt, British Columbia.

See Also

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