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Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Shares Up 12.1% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Nidec logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Shares rose 12.1% to $3.99 during midday trading, but only about 7,715 shares traded—an 83% decline from the stock's average daily volume of 45,011.
  • Solid valuation and balance-sheet metrics: Nidec has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E of 13.73, a current ratio of 1.61 and debt-to-equity of 0.26, and it is a global maker of precision electric motors for HDDs, appliances, industrial and automotive applications.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Nidec.

Shares of Nidec Corp. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY - Get Free Report) rose 12.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 7,715 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 45,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Nidec Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48.

About Nidec

(Get Free Report)

Nidec Corporation is a global manufacturer of electric motors and related systems, supplying components and finished products for a wide range of industries. The company is best known for its precision small motors used in computer hard-disk drives and other compact applications, and it has broadened its product portfolio to include motors, drives, controllers and mechatronic systems for consumer appliances, office automation, industrial equipment and automotive applications.

Its product range encompasses brushless DC motors, induction motors, servo systems, power electronics and complete motor-driven systems designed for energy efficiency and high performance.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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