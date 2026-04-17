Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Shares Up 12.1% - Still a Buy?

Shares of Nidec Corp. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY - Get Free Report) rose 12.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 7,715 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 45,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

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Nidec Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation is a global manufacturer of electric motors and related systems, supplying components and finished products for a wide range of industries. The company is best known for its precision small motors used in computer hard-disk drives and other compact applications, and it has broadened its product portfolio to include motors, drives, controllers and mechatronic systems for consumer appliances, office automation, industrial equipment and automotive applications.

Its product range encompasses brushless DC motors, induction motors, servo systems, power electronics and complete motor-driven systems designed for energy efficiency and high performance.

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