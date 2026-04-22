Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Shares Down 7.1% - Here's Why

Nihon Kohden Corporation (OTCMKTS:NHNKY - Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.24 and last traded at $9.24. 650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 32,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.9425.

Get Nihon Kohden alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Nihon Kohden from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NHNKY

Nihon Kohden Stock Down 0.6%

The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $362.86 million during the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.32%.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation is a Tokyo-based manufacturer of medical electronic equipment, founded in 1951. The company has built a reputation for innovation in patient monitoring and diagnostic systems, developing one of Japan's earliest electrocardiogram (ECG) machines and pioneering transistor-based oscilloscopes for clinical use. Over the decades, Nihon Kohden has expanded its product portfolio to address a wide range of healthcare needs, from emergency response to intensive care and neurology.

The company's core offerings include patient monitors, ECG and electroencephalograph (EEG) devices, defibrillators, infusion pumps, and neuromonitoring systems.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nihon Kohden, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nihon Kohden wasn't on the list.

While Nihon Kohden currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here