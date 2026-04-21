Free Trial
→ Is Trump Done? Shocking leak… (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Nihon Kohden logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Price action: Shares gapped down from $9.9425 to an open of $9.43 and were last trading at $9.45, down about 5.1% with ~33,384 shares changing hands.
  • Analyst outlook: UBS upgraded Nihon Kohden from "hold" to "strong-buy", and the stock carries a consensus rating of Strong Buy on MarketBeat.
  • Recent fundamentals: Market cap ~$1.61B, P/E 18.51, 50-day/200-day SMAs $10.12/$10.86, and last quarter EPS $0.16 on revenue of $362.86M (ROE 7.25%, net margin 5.32%).
  • Five stocks we like better than Nihon Kohden.

Nihon Kohden Corporation (OTCMKTS:NHNKY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.9425, but opened at $9.43. Nihon Kohden shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 33,384 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Nihon Kohden from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Trading Down 5.1%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.46.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $362.86 million for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.32%.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nihon Kohden Corporation is a Tokyo-based manufacturer of medical electronic equipment, founded in 1951. The company has built a reputation for innovation in patient monitoring and diagnostic systems, developing one of Japan's earliest electrocardiogram (ECG) machines and pioneering transistor-based oscilloscopes for clinical use. Over the decades, Nihon Kohden has expanded its product portfolio to address a wide range of healthcare needs, from emergency response to intensive care and neurology.

The company's core offerings include patient monitors, ECG and electroencephalograph (EEG) devices, defibrillators, infusion pumps, and neuromonitoring systems.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Nihon Kohden Right Now?

Before you consider Nihon Kohden, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nihon Kohden wasn't on the list.

While Nihon Kohden currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist Cover
The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Albertsons—Is It the Best Buy in the Grocery Aisle?
Albertsons—Is It the Best Buy in the Grocery Aisle?
By Thomas Hughes | April 15, 2026

Recent Videos

We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines