Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Nihon Kohden Corporation (OTCMKTS:NHNKY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.9425, but opened at $9.43. Nihon Kohden shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 33,384 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Nihon Kohden from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

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Nihon Kohden Trading Down 5.1%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.46.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $362.86 million for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.32%.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corporation is a Tokyo-based manufacturer of medical electronic equipment, founded in 1951. The company has built a reputation for innovation in patient monitoring and diagnostic systems, developing one of Japan's earliest electrocardiogram (ECG) machines and pioneering transistor-based oscilloscopes for clinical use. Over the decades, Nihon Kohden has expanded its product portfolio to address a wide range of healthcare needs, from emergency response to intensive care and neurology.

The company's core offerings include patient monitors, ECG and electroencephalograph (EEG) devices, defibrillators, infusion pumps, and neuromonitoring systems.

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