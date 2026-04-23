Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Nikon Corp. (OTCMKTS:NINOY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.80, but opened at $11.00. Nikon shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 437 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Nikon from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nikon

Nikon Stock Down 9.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.57.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.99). Nikon had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation is a Tokyo‐based multinational company specializing in the design and manufacture of optics and imaging products. Since its founding in 1917 as Nippon Kogaku K.K., Nikon has built a global reputation for precision optical and imaging technologies. The company operates across multiple segments, including Digital Imaging, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology, serving both consumer and industrial markets.

In its Digital Imaging division, Nikon produces a wide range of cameras—from entry­-level point-and-shoot models to professional DSLRs and mirrorless systems—supported by an extensive lineup of NIKKOR interchangeable lenses and accessories.

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