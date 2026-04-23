Free Trial
→ I was right about SpaceX (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Nikon logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down: Nikon opened at $11.00 versus a previous close of $11.80 and last traded at $10.99, a roughly 9.7% drop on very light volume (437 shares).
  • Big earnings miss: Nikon reported quarterly EPS of ($1.83) versus a $0.16 consensus (a $1.99 miss) and revenue of $1.09B versus $1.15B expected, with a negative net margin (-12.31%) and negative ROE (-13.39%).
  • Analyst stance: Zacks upgraded Nikon from "strong sell" to "hold," and the stock's consensus rating on MarketBeat is currently Hold (two analysts).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Nikon Corp. (OTCMKTS:NINOY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.80, but opened at $11.00. Nikon shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 437 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Nikon from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nikon

Nikon Stock Down 9.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.57.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.99). Nikon had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion.

Nikon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nikon Corporation is a Tokyo‐based multinational company specializing in the design and manufacture of optics and imaging products. Since its founding in 1917 as Nippon Kogaku K.K., Nikon has built a global reputation for precision optical and imaging technologies. The company operates across multiple segments, including Digital Imaging, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology, serving both consumer and industrial markets.

In its Digital Imaging division, Nikon produces a wide range of cameras—from entry­-level point-and-shoot models to professional DSLRs and mirrorless systems—supported by an extensive lineup of NIKKOR interchangeable lenses and accessories.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Nikon Right Now?

Before you consider Nikon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nikon wasn't on the list.

While Nikon currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026

Wondering where to start (or end) with AI stocks? These 10 simple stocks can help investors build long-term wealth as artificial intelligence continues to grow into the future.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
tc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Your $29.97 book is free today
From Profits Run (Ad)
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines