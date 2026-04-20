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Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Nikon logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Nikon gapped up at the open from $12.21 to $12.70 but was last at $12.60, with only 77 shares traded, indicating the move occurred on very light volume.
  • Zacks upgraded the stock from a Strong Sell to a Hold, and MarketBeat's consensus rating is currently Hold (two analysts).
  • Fundamentals remain weak: Nikon reported a quarterly EPS loss of -$1.83 versus $0.16 expected and missed revenue, with negative net margin and ROE and a negative P/E, although analysts forecast 0.44 EPS for the year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Nikon Corp. (OTCMKTS:NINOY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.21, but opened at $12.70. Nikon shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 77 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised Nikon from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nikon currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nikon

Nikon Trading Down 0.8%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Nikon had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%. On average, analysts predict that Nikon Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Nikon

(Get Free Report)

Nikon Corporation is a Tokyo‐based multinational company specializing in the design and manufacture of optics and imaging products. Since its founding in 1917 as Nippon Kogaku K.K., Nikon has built a global reputation for precision optical and imaging technologies. The company operates across multiple segments, including Digital Imaging, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology, serving both consumer and industrial markets.

In its Digital Imaging division, Nikon produces a wide range of cameras—from entry­-level point-and-shoot models to professional DSLRs and mirrorless systems—supported by an extensive lineup of NIKKOR interchangeable lenses and accessories.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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