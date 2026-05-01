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Nintendo (NTDOY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Nintendo logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Nintendo is expected to report quarterly results on May 8, with analysts forecasting $0.09 EPS and $2.694 billion in revenue; the company has set FY2025 guidance at 0.488 EPS.
  • In its most recent quarter (announced Feb. 3) Nintendo posted $0.22 EPS—beating estimates—on $5.18 billion in revenue (below consensus), and analysts now expect about $1 EPS for both the current and next fiscal year.
  • Shares trade near their one‑year low (opened around $12.17), below the 50- and 200-day moving averages, institutional ownership is very low (~0.02%), and analyst ratings are mixed with an average of "Moderate Buy".
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its resultson Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $2.6936 billion for the quarter. Nintendo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.488-0.488 EPS.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Nintendo had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. On average, analysts expect Nintendo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nintendo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83. Nintendo has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $24.92. The company has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nintendo

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nintendo stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY - Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,964 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Nintendo were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTDOY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nintendo from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. China Renaissance restated a "sell" rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Nintendo from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nintendo from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nintendo has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nintendo

Nintendo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, is a global entertainment company best known for designing, manufacturing and marketing video game hardware and software. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo transitioned into electronic entertainment in the latter half of the 20th century and has since become one of the most recognizable names in interactive entertainment. The company serves markets worldwide, with major operations and customer bases in Japan, North America and Europe, and it maintains a presence through regional subsidiaries, distribution partners and digital storefronts.

Nintendo's business spans console and handheld hardware, first-party software titles, digital services and licensing.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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