Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Nintendo had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 18.91%.The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Nintendo updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.429-0.429 EPS.

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Nintendo Price Performance

OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $10.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.41. Nintendo has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The business's fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Nintendo from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut Nintendo from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. China Renaissance restated a "sell" rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Nintendo from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nintendo has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nintendo

Key Nintendo News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nintendo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nintendo reported quarterly EPS of $0.10, topping analyst expectations of $0.09, and posted strong profitability with an 18.91% net margin and 13.03% return on equity.

Nintendo reported quarterly EPS of $0.10, topping analyst expectations of $0.09, and posted strong profitability with an 18.91% net margin and 13.03% return on equity. Neutral Sentiment: The company raised the Switch 2 price starting September 1, which could help offset higher costs but may also weigh on demand. Nintendo Increases Switch 2 Price Starting September 1

The company raised the Switch 2 price starting September 1, which could help offset higher costs but may also weigh on demand. Neutral Sentiment: Reports also noted Nintendo is facing higher memory prices and supply constraints tied to the AI boom, adding cost pressure across its games business. Sony, Nintendo grapple with memory price surge as AI boom constrains supply

Reports also noted Nintendo is facing higher memory prices and supply constraints tied to the AI boom, adding cost pressure across its games business. Negative Sentiment: Nintendo issued FY2026 guidance below Wall Street estimates, with EPS guidance of 0.429 versus 0.510 expected and revenue guidance of about $13.1 billion versus $14.8 billion expected, signaling slower growth ahead.

Nintendo issued FY2026 guidance below Wall Street estimates, with EPS guidance of 0.429 versus 0.510 expected and revenue guidance of about $13.1 billion versus $14.8 billion expected, signaling slower growth ahead. Negative Sentiment: Management also warned that Switch 2 sales could decline next year, and media reports tied the weaker outlook to tariffs and broader cost inflation, which may limit investor enthusiasm. Nintendo Forecasts Weaker Switch 2 Sales, Net Profit

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nintendo stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $295,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, is a global entertainment company best known for designing, manufacturing and marketing video game hardware and software. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo transitioned into electronic entertainment in the latter half of the 20th century and has since become one of the most recognizable names in interactive entertainment. The company serves markets worldwide, with major operations and customer bases in Japan, North America and Europe, and it maintains a presence through regional subsidiaries, distribution partners and digital storefronts.

Nintendo's business spans console and handheld hardware, first-party software titles, digital services and licensing.

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