NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

Get NIO alerts: Sign Up

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, May 22nd. HSBC raised shares of NIO from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.80 to $6.80 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $6.80 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura raised shares of NIO from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $6.60 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of NIO from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIO

NIO News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NIO this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,067 shares of the company's stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the company's stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 287,140 shares of the company's stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company's stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NIO stock opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. NIO has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $8.02.

NIO (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 318.96% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. Analysts expect that NIO will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO's vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company's product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NIO, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NIO wasn't on the list.

While NIO currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here