NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 6.9% - Time to Buy?

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $5.9850. 64,946,423 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 43,317,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

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Here are the key news stories impacting NIO this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIO has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of NIO from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $6.80 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Nomura raised shares of NIO from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $6.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Dbs Bank raised shares of NIO from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $6.80 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIO

NIO Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01.

NIO (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 318.96% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that NIO Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of NIO by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,063 shares of the company's stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in NIO by 99.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,228,916 shares of the company's stock worth $85,800,000 after buying an additional 7,079,903 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at about $1,793,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 120.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NIO by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company's stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO's vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company's product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

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