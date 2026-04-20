NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 2.3% - Here's What Happened

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.6750. 20,434,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 44,733,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NIO. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, December 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of NIO from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $6.80 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Nomura upgraded shares of NIO from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $6.60 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Dbs Bank raised NIO from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIO

NIO Stock Down 2.3%

The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm's fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98.

NIO (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 17.21% and a negative return on equity of 924.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIO Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NIO

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth $142,120,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at about $91,440,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth about $79,761,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO's vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company's product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

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