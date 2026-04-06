Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.65, but opened at $3.7750. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal shares last traded at $3.6650, with a volume of 87,831 shares changing hands.

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Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of -73.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NPSCY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.13 billion.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Company Profile

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation is a major Japanese steel producer formed in 2012 through the merger of Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company operates integrated steelmaking and rolling facilities and is widely recognized as one of the largest steel manufacturers in Japan and among the leading producers globally. Its business scope spans primary steel production, downstream processing, and a range of steel-related engineering and service activities.

The company's product offering includes a broad portfolio of steel products such as hot- and cold-rolled flat products, plates, pipes and tubes, coated steels, stainless and specialty steels, and high-strength steels tailored for automotive, machinery, construction, energy and infrastructure applications.

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