Free Trial
â†’ I was right about SpaceX (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
NIPPON STL & SU/S logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average, slipping under the $4.03 level to trade as low as $3.62 and last at $3.72 on volume of 334,200 shares.
  • The stock shows a low valuation with a market cap of $3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 1.34, alongside mixed technical and liquidity metrics (50-day MA $3.91, beta 1.35, debt/equity 0.52, current ratio 1.22, quick ratio 0.51).
  • Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal is a leading Japanese integrated steel producer (merged 2012) that operates across the full steel value chain and offers a broad range of flat and long steel products.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.03 and traded as low as $3.62. NIPPON STL & SU/S shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 334,200 shares traded.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, trading as OTCMKTS:NSSMY, is a leading Japanese integrated steel producer formed through the 2012 merger of Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Industries. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company operates across the entire steel value chain, from raw material procurement and coke-making to steelmaking, rolling, coating and finishing. It leverages advanced blast furnace and electric arc furnace technologies to support a diversified portfolio of steel offerings.

The company's product lineup encompasses a broad range of flat and long steel products, including hot-rolled and cold-rolled sheets, galvanized steel, plates, wire rods, rails, pipes and tubes.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in NIPPON STL & SU/S Right Now?

Before you consider NIPPON STL & SU/S, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NIPPON STL & SU/S wasn't on the list.

While NIPPON STL & SU/S currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Spring 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and other economic uncertainty. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Trump, Elon prep for AI “Black Swan”
Trump, Elon prep for AI “Black Swan”
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
This math doesn’t work
This math doesn’t work
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Albertsons—Is It the Best Buy in the Grocery Aisle?
Albertsons—Is It the Best Buy in the Grocery Aisle?
By Thomas Hughes | April 15, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines