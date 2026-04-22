NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.03 and traded as low as $3.62. NIPPON STL & SU/S shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 334,200 shares traded.

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NIPPON STL & SU/S Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, trading as OTCMKTS:NSSMY, is a leading Japanese integrated steel producer formed through the 2012 merger of Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Industries. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company operates across the entire steel value chain, from raw material procurement and coke-making to steelmaking, rolling, coating and finishing. It leverages advanced blast furnace and electric arc furnace technologies to support a diversified portfolio of steel offerings.

The company's product lineup encompasses a broad range of flat and long steel products, including hot-rolled and cold-rolled sheets, galvanized steel, plates, wire rods, rails, pipes and tubes.

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