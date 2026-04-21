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Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down — the stock opened at $7.33 after a $7.72 close and last traded at $7.34 on volume of 6,738 shares, down about 1.7%.
  • Valuation and recent results: market cap roughly $15.03 billion with a P/E of 10.21; last quarter EPS was $0.13 on $4.09 billion revenue and a 9.44% net margin.
  • Balance sheet and technicals: low leverage (debt-to-equity 0.30) and the share price sits above its 50-day ($7.25) and 200-day ($6.76) moving averages.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.72, but opened at $7.33. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 6,738 shares changing hands.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Trading Down 1.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.96. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) is one of the world's oldest and largest shipping companies, tracing its roots back to 1885 when it was established in Tokyo, Japan. Over more than a century of operations, the company has grown from a modest coastal carrier into a global maritime and logistics provider. NYK is a core member of the Mitsubishi keiretsu and plays a prominent role in international trade by connecting major ports across Asia, Europe, the Americas and beyond.

The company's principal business activities encompass sea, land and air logistics.

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Should You Invest $1,000 in Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Right Now?

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MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha wasn't on the list.

While Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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