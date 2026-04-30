NiSource (NYSE:NI) Sets New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.92 and last traded at $48.4310, with a volume of 643929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.18.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NI. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded NiSource from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on NiSource from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NI

NiSource Stock Down 0.1%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. NiSource's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its holdings in NiSource by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 620 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company's stock.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

Further Reading

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