Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Trading Up 15.4% - Here's Why

Nissan Chemical Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 15.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.27 and last traded at $44.27. 116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.3605.

Get Nissan Chemical alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Nissan Chemical from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nissan Chemical

Nissan Chemical Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of -0.13. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 17.07%.The firm had revenue of $424.19 million during the quarter.

About Nissan Chemical

Nissan Chemical Corporation, traded over the counter in the U.S. under the ticker OTCMKTS:NNCHY, is a Japanese specialty chemical company with roots dating back to the late 19th century. Originating in 1887 as Tsurumi Chemical Works, the company was established by Jokichi Takamine following his isolation of adrenaline. Over the decades, Nissan Chemical has evolved into a diversified group that leverages its long-standing expertise in organic chemistry and materials science.

The company operates through multiple business segments, including performance materials, life science products and agrochemicals.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nissan Chemical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nissan Chemical wasn't on the list.

While Nissan Chemical currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here