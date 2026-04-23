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Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Trading Up 15.4% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Nissan Chemical logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped 15.4% to $44.27 on Thursday, though trading was thin at only 116 shares (about an 80% decline from average volume).
  • Citigroup downgraded the stock from "buy" to "neutral" on Dec. 29, and the consensus analyst rating is currently Hold.
  • The company shows solid fundamentals with a market cap of $5.61B, a P/E of 18.17, last quarter EPS of $0.59 on $424.2M revenue, and a low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04 with healthy liquidity (current ratio 2.72).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Nissan Chemical Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 15.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.27 and last traded at $44.27. 116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.3605.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Nissan Chemical from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nissan Chemical

Nissan Chemical Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of -0.13. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 17.07%.The firm had revenue of $424.19 million during the quarter.

About Nissan Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Nissan Chemical Corporation, traded over the counter in the U.S. under the ticker OTCMKTS:NNCHY, is a Japanese specialty chemical company with roots dating back to the late 19th century. Originating in 1887 as Tsurumi Chemical Works, the company was established by Jokichi Takamine following his isolation of adrenaline. Over the decades, Nissan Chemical has evolved into a diversified group that leverages its long-standing expertise in organic chemistry and materials science.

The company operates through multiple business segments, including performance materials, life science products and agrochemicals.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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