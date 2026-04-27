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Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Nitto Denko logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • FY 2026 guidance: Nitto Denko set EPS guidance at 1.330 (range 1.330–1.330) and revenue guidance of $6.8 billion, with the EPS slightly above the analyst consensus of 1.30.
  • Recent quarter: The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter (April 27), missing the $0.29 consensus by $0.03, while reporting a net margin of 13.14% and return on equity of 12.71%.
  • Market context: Shares opened at $20.21, giving a market cap of $13.72 billion and a P/E of 15.31, with a 52-week range of $16.43–$26.48.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.330-1.330 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.8 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of 0.000.

Nitto Denko Price Performance

OTCMKTS NDEKY opened at $20.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.94. Nitto Denko has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.97.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Nitto Denko had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Nitto Denko has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.330 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nitto Denko will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nitto Denko

(Get Free Report)

Nitto Denko Corporation, trading over‐the‐counter in the U.S. under the symbol NDEKY, is a Japan‐based manufacturer specializing in advanced materials and components. The company's core offerings include pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes, optical films, and functional polymers used across a broad spectrum of industries. With a focus on innovation, Nitto Denko develops solutions for electronics, automotive, and healthcare markets, leveraging proprietary coating, lamination and microfabrication technologies.

The company's product portfolio spans display materials—such as polarizing films for LCD panels—semiconductor device protection tapes, thermal interface materials for heat dissipation, and a range of industrial adhesive products.

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