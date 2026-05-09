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Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Nitto Denko logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Nitto Denko’s stock fell below its 50-day moving average during Friday trading, touching as low as $20.24 before last trading at $20.41.
  • The company reported mixed quarterly results, with EPS of $0.26 missing the $0.29 consensus and revenue of $1.52 billion coming in slightly below expectations.
  • Nitto Denko remains a large, profitable materials company, with a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, and FY2026 guidance set at 1.330 EPS.
  • Five stocks we like better than Nitto Denko.

Nitto Denko Corp. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and traded as low as $20.24. Nitto Denko shares last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 50,127 shares traded.

Nitto Denko Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 13.00%.The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Nitto Denko has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.330 EPS.

About Nitto Denko

(Get Free Report)

Nitto Denko Corporation, trading over‐the‐counter in the U.S. under the symbol NDEKY, is a Japan‐based manufacturer specializing in advanced materials and components. The company's core offerings include pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes, optical films, and functional polymers used across a broad spectrum of industries. With a focus on innovation, Nitto Denko develops solutions for electronics, automotive, and healthcare markets, leveraging proprietary coating, lamination and microfabrication technologies.

The company's product portfolio spans display materials—such as polarizing films for LCD panels—semiconductor device protection tapes, thermal interface materials for heat dissipation, and a range of industrial adhesive products.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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