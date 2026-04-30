nLight (LASR) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $72.1410 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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nLight (NASDAQ:LASR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. nLight had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $81.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $76.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. nLight's quarterly revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect nLight to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

nLight Stock Performance

nLight stock opened at $64.97 on Thursday. nLight has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $80.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.23 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.56.

Insider Transactions at nLight

In other news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 6,644 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $420,432.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 77,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,883,444.16. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 12,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $742,193.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 170,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,409.44. This trade represents a 6.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,780 shares of company stock worth $8,032,729. Insiders own 6.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nLight

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of nLight by 7,142.9% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in nLight during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in nLight by 1,599.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in nLight by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in nLight by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LASR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of nLight in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered nLight from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on nLight from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of nLight in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of nLight in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nLight presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on nLight

nLight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications. The company also provides laser sensors, including light detection and ranging technologies for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance applications; and fiber amplifiers, beam combination, and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

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