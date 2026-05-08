nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $66.19, but opened at $76.96. nLight shares last traded at $83.17, with a volume of 849,904 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $80.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $72.14 million. nLight had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 8.98%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

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More nLight News

Here are the key news stories impacting nLight this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of nLight in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of nLight in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of nLight in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of nLight in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of nLight in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nLight has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on nLight

Insider Activity at nLight

In other nLight news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 6,644 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $420,432.32. Following the sale, the director owned 77,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,883,444.16. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James Nias sold 1,808 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $116,471.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 93,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,973.58. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 130,780 shares of company stock worth $8,032,729 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nLight

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LASR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of nLight by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,593 shares of the company's stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of nLight by 622.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,201 shares of the company's stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 66,518 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of nLight by 8.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,545 shares of the company's stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of nLight by 7.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,417 shares of the company's stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of nLight during the second quarter worth approximately $600,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nLight Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -176.15 and a beta of 2.34. The business's 50-day moving average price is $65.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.73.

nLight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications. The company also provides laser sensors, including light detection and ranging technologies for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance applications; and fiber amplifiers, beam combination, and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

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