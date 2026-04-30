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NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Reaches New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
NN Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week high: NN Group's ADR touched a new 52-week high at $43.56 (last $43.45) on Thursday, trading up about 2.2% with ~15,031 shares changing hands.
  • Analyst stance: The consensus rating is a "Hold" (2 Buys, 5 Holds, 1 Sell), and Zacks recently downgraded the stock from "strong-buy" to "hold" on April 20.
  • Fundamentals and trend: The company shows very high reported liquidity ratios (current and quick ratios both 137.28), a debt-to-equity of 0.58, and the stock is trading above its 50-day ($40.38) and 200-day ($38.36) moving averages.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

NN Group NV Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NNGRY - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.56 and last traded at $43.45, with a volume of 15031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research cut NN Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NN Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NNGRY

NN Group Trading Up 2.2%

The company has a current ratio of 137.28, a quick ratio of 137.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36.

NN Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NN Group N.V. OTCMKTS: NNGRY is a Dutch insurance and asset management company that provides a range of life and non-life insurance products, pension and retirement solutions, and investment management services. Its product offering typically includes individual and group life insurance, annuities, disability and health-related coverages, property & casualty insurance, and savings and retirement planning products aimed at both retail and corporate clients. The company also manages assets on behalf of its insurance operations and third-party institutional and individual investors.

NN Group traces its corporate structure to the Dutch insurer Nationale-Nederlanden and was established as a separate, publicly listed company following a demerger from ING Group in the mid-2010s.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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