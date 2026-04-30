NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Reaches New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

NN Group NV Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NNGRY - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.56 and last traded at $43.45, with a volume of 15031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.78.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research cut NN Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NN Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NNGRY

NN Group Trading Up 2.2%

The company has a current ratio of 137.28, a quick ratio of 137.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V. OTCMKTS: NNGRY is a Dutch insurance and asset management company that provides a range of life and non-life insurance products, pension and retirement solutions, and investment management services. Its product offering typically includes individual and group life insurance, annuities, disability and health-related coverages, property & casualty insurance, and savings and retirement planning products aimed at both retail and corporate clients. The company also manages assets on behalf of its insurance operations and third-party institutional and individual investors.

NN Group traces its corporate structure to the Dutch insurer Nationale-Nederlanden and was established as a separate, publicly listed company following a demerger from ING Group in the mid-2010s.

Further Reading

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