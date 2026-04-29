NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Major Shareholder John Frederick Barrett Sells 55,483 Shares

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR - Get Free Report) major shareholder John Frederick Barrett sold 55,483 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $122,617.43. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,366,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,860,548.44. This represents a 1.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Frederick Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, John Frederick Barrett sold 136,165 shares of NN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $358,113.95.

On Friday, April 24th, John Frederick Barrett sold 12,199 shares of NN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $30,619.49.

On Thursday, April 23rd, John Frederick Barrett sold 555,305 shares of NN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $1,493,770.45.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, John Frederick Barrett sold 94,380 shares of NN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $217,074.00.

On Monday, April 20th, John Frederick Barrett sold 79,757 shares of NN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $178,655.68.

On Friday, April 17th, John Frederick Barrett sold 348,161 shares of NN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $797,288.69.

On Thursday, April 16th, John Frederick Barrett sold 40,030 shares of NN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $81,661.20.

On Wednesday, April 15th, John Frederick Barrett sold 315,436 shares of NN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $649,798.16.

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NN Price Performance

NASDAQ NNBR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.30. 984,519 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,485. NN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $115.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.15, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NNBR. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NN from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NN in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of NN from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NN presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $3.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNBR. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in NN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in NN by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 257,234 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 197,960 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in NN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NN by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441,416 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NN

NN, Inc NASDAQ: NNBR is a diversified industrial manufacturing company specializing in engineered metal components, powder metal parts and friction materials. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops and produces precision-rolled products for powertrain and chassis applications, engineered friction products for brake and transmission systems, and various metal powders used in automotive, industrial and energy markets. Its offerings span a wide range of component sizes and complexity, from thin‐gauge strips for hybrid and electric vehicle applications to high‐volume sintered parts for commercial and consumer products.

The company's operations are organized into three business segments.

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