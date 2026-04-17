NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Major Shareholder Sells $649,798.16 in Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc sold 315,436 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $649,798.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 726,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,967.88. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Corre Partners Management, Llc sold 348,161 shares of NN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $797,288.69.

On Thursday, April 16th, Corre Partners Management, Llc sold 40,030 shares of NN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $81,661.20.

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NN Trading Up 13.7%

NASDAQ NNBR traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,442,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,721. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. NN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $116.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.17, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NN by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441,416 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in NN by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,758,252 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 483,952 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in NN by 15,147.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 279,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 277,798 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NN by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,500 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 273,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in NN by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,003,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 228,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company's stock.

NN News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NN this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised near‑term earnings forecasts (FY2026 EPS to $0.12 from $0.11 and several quarterly tweaks that raise Q3/Q3‑2027 estimates). Upward revisions give fundamental cover for buyers. Sidoti estimate changes

Sidoti raised near‑term earnings forecasts (FY2026 EPS to $0.12 from $0.11 and several quarterly tweaks that raise Q3/Q3‑2027 estimates). Upward revisions give fundamental cover for buyers. Positive Sentiment: Technical: shares recently cleared the 200‑day moving average, a bullish signal that can attract momentum traders and ETFs tracking technical rules. 200‑day moving average note

Technical: shares recently cleared the 200‑day moving average, a bullish signal that can attract momentum traders and ETFs tracking technical rules. Neutral Sentiment: Volume spike — trading volume is materially above average (about 2.44M vs ~584k average), indicating heightened interest; higher volume supports the move but can amplify volatility.

Volume spike — trading volume is materially above average (about 2.44M vs ~584k average), indicating heightened interest; higher volume supports the move but can amplify volatility. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling: major shareholder Corre Partners disposed of sizable blocks over April 15–17 (roughly 703,600 shares sold across filings), reducing their stake to ~622k shares and raising roughly $1.53M in proceeds. Significant insider exits can pressure sentiment and supply. SEC ownership filings

Large insider selling: major shareholder Corre Partners disposed of sizable blocks over April 15–17 (roughly 703,600 shares sold across filings), reducing their stake to ~622k shares and raising roughly $1.53M in proceeds. Significant insider exits can pressure sentiment and supply. Negative Sentiment: Underlying fundamentals remain mixed: consensus full‑year EPS is negative (≈-$0.20), the company shows a high debt load (debt/equity ~4.52) and a negative P/E — factors that limit tolerance for setbacks and could cap longer‑term upside.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NNBR. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on NN from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NN in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered NN from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NN

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc NASDAQ: NNBR is a diversified industrial manufacturing company specializing in engineered metal components, powder metal parts and friction materials. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops and produces precision-rolled products for powertrain and chassis applications, engineered friction products for brake and transmission systems, and various metal powders used in automotive, industrial and energy markets. Its offerings span a wide range of component sizes and complexity, from thin‐gauge strips for hybrid and electric vehicle applications to high‐volume sintered parts for commercial and consumer products.

The company's operations are organized into three business segments.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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