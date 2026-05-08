Noble Financial Forecasts SelectQuote FY2026 Earnings

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT - Free Report) - Research analysts at Noble Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SelectQuote in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year. Noble Financial currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. Noble Financial also issued estimates for SelectQuote's Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 5.60%.The company had revenue of $430.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.93 million.

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Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SLQT. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on SelectQuote from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SelectQuote from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Craig Hallum set a $3.00 price target on SelectQuote in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded SelectQuote from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded SelectQuote from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SelectQuote

SelectQuote Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of SLQT opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.62. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. SelectQuote has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SelectQuote

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in SelectQuote in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in SelectQuote in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 44.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,500 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 90.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,133 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SelectQuote

SelectQuote, Inc NYSE: SLQT is a U.S.-based insurance brokerage and lead generation company that connects consumers with a range of insurance products through proprietary technology and licensed agents. The company specializes in life insurance, supplemental health coverage and Medicare plans, leveraging its digital platform and call center operations to help individuals compare policies and find cost-effective solutions tailored to their needs.

Through a single point of contact, policy seekers can evaluate offerings from multiple carriers, including term life, whole life, accidental death, critical illness and long-term care products.

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