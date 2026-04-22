Noble Financial Has Negative Outlook of Euroseas Q3 Earnings

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Noble Financial reduced their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Euroseas in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now expects that the shipping company will earn $4.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.23. The consensus estimate for Euroseas' current full-year earnings is $17.52 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Euroseas' Q4 2026 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

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Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Euroseas from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Euroseas

Euroseas Stock Performance

Shares of ESEA opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $472.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $65.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.67. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $74.75.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The shipping company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.83 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 60.11% and a return on equity of 27.82%.

Euroseas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Euroseas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Euroseas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euroseas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Euroseas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Euroseas by 387.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,117 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Euroseas by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Euroseas during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company's stock.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. NASDAQ: ESEA is an international shipping company specializing in seaborne transportation of containerized and drybulk cargoes. Incorporated in Bermuda with its principal operations and management office based in Athens, Greece, the company owns and charters a diversified fleet of containerships, drybulk carriers and multipurpose vessels. Euroseas provides tailored shipping solutions on time-charter and voyage-charter agreements, serving manufacturers, commodity traders and logistics providers across major trade routes.

Euroseas’s fleet comprises both owned and chartered tonnage, enabling the company to adjust capacity to market conditions and customer requirements.

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