Noble Financial Has Pessimistic Outlook of RAIL Q2 Earnings

Freightcar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Noble Financial cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Freightcar America in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Freightcar America's current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Freightcar America's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $64.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.60 million. Freightcar America had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.25%.

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Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RAIL. Weiss Ratings upgraded Freightcar America from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Freightcar America from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RAIL

Freightcar America Price Performance

NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $7.98 on Friday. Freightcar America has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.55. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freightcar America

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAIL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Freightcar America by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,935 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Freightcar America by 2,843.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,062 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Freightcar America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Freightcar America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Freightcar America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company's stock.

Freightcar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of specialized railroad freight cars, offering a diverse range of products that include tank cars, open and covered hoppers, gondolas, boxcars and centerbeam lumber cars. The company supports both new car construction and the rebuilding of existing fleets, providing custom engineering solutions to meet customer specifications and industry regulations. FreightCar America also supplies aftermarket parts, maintenance services and component remanufacturing for its own fleet and for third-party car owners.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, FreightCar America traces its origins to early 20th-century railcar builders and began trading as an independent, publicly-listed company on the NASDAQ under the ticker RAIL following a spin-off in 2010.

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