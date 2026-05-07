Noble Financial Weighs in on V2X's Q2 Earnings (NYSE:VVX)

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX - Free Report) - Research analysts at Noble Financial reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of V2X in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now forecasts that the company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for V2X's current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share.
V2X (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.13 billion. V2X had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 1.88%.V2X's revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. V2X has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.150 EPS.
VVX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $94.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of V2X in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of V2X from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of V2X from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V2X currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $77.80.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on V2X
V2X Stock Performance
Shares of VVX stock opened at $76.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.92 and a 200-day moving average of $63.08. V2X has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On V2X
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in V2X by 842.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 803,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,676,000 after purchasing an additional 718,225 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in V2X by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 890,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,701,000 after purchasing an additional 599,921 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in V2X by 5,323.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 553,235 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,139,000 after purchasing an additional 543,034 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in V2X during the 4th quarter valued at $25,685,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in V2X by 727.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,863 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 410,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company's stock.
Insider Transactions at V2X
In other V2X news, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C sold 2,545,432 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $173,623,916.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,004,569 shares of the company's stock, valued at $136,731,651.49. This trade represents a 55.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Key V2X News
Here are the key news stories impacting V2X this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat and management raised FY‑2026 guidance, citing a record US$13.8B backlog — the report and guidance lift the growth outlook and were the main driver of the post‑earnings rally. V2X (VVX) Is Up 6.8% After Raising 2026 Guidance On Record US$13.8 Billion Backlog
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokers raised targets or reiterated bullish ratings (BTIG reaffirmed buy with a $90 target; Citizens JMP moved to market‑outperform with a $90 target), supporting further upside expectations from analysts. BTIG Research reiterates buy on VVX
- Positive Sentiment: Noble Financial raised its FY‑2026 EPS view (to $5.95), signalling improving full‑year fundamentals despite a modest Q3 tweak (see negative item). (Research note summarized by market coverage.)
- Positive Sentiment: Earnings‑call takeaways and analyst summaries point to robust order growth and backlog conversion — a structural support for revenue visibility over the next several quarters. V2X Earnings Call Signals Robust Growth And Backlog
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces question whether the stock can extend gains after reaching a 52‑week high — these are balanced investor‑oriented takes that may increase volatility but don’t change fundamentals. V2X, Inc. (VVX) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary asks if it’s “too late” to buy after the run; useful for positioning decisions but not a direct fundamental change. Is It Too Late To Consider V2X (VVX) After Its Strong Share Price Run?
- Neutral Sentiment: Full transcripts of the Q1 call are available (Seeking Alpha/InsiderMonkey/AOL), useful for deeper read‑throughs of backlog cadence, margins and capex plans. V2X, Inc. (VVX) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Noble Financial trimmed its Q3 2026 EPS forecast slightly (from $1.50 to $1.46), a modest near‑term headwind that could temper expectations for the next quarter.
V2X Company Profile
(Get Free Report
)
V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.
Featured Articles
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider V2X, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and V2X wasn't on the list.
While V2X currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.