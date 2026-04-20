Noble (NE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Sunday

Noble (NYSE:NE - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Sunday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $730.8030 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, April 27, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Noble (NYSE:NE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). Noble had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $764.41 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Noble to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Noble Price Performance

NE stock opened at $46.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Noble has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $51.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Noble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Noble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Noble in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore set a $45.00 target price on shares of Noble in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Noble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Noble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Noble from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Noble

Insider Buying and Selling at Noble

In other Noble news, SVP Blake Denton sold 23,255 shares of Noble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $1,011,592.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 79,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,447,853.50. This trade represents a 22.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eifler sold 100,000 shares of Noble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $4,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,243,828 shares in the company, valued at $57,987,261.36. This trade represents a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 328,805 shares of company stock valued at $15,067,754 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NE. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Noble during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Noble by 819.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Noble during the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble during the third quarter worth approximately $3,935,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Noble by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 911,491 shares of the company's stock worth $25,740,000 after acquiring an additional 24,725 shares in the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Company Profile

Noble NYSE: NE is an offshore drilling company that provides drilling services to the global oil and gas industry. The firm operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units and delivers contract drilling solutions for exploration and production activities. Its core business centers on executing drilling programs for upstream energy companies across a range of water depths and operating environments.

Products and services include the operation and management of offshore drilling rigs — such as drillships, semisubmersibles and jackups — along with associated technical, engineering and project management services.

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