Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.720-1.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOMD. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.50.

View Our Latest Report on NOMD

Nomad Foods Stock Up 9.3%

NOMD stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $827.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.00 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Nomad Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.720-1.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Nomad Foods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 4,342.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,552 shares of the company's stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company's stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited is a leading frozen foods company headquartered in the United Kingdom, operating under the ticker symbol NOMD on the New York Stock Exchange. The company's portfolio comprises well-known consumer brands such as Birds Eye, iglo, Findus, Goodfella's and Aunt Bessie's, covering a wide range of categories including vegetables, seafood, ready meals, pizzas and desserts. Nomad Foods focuses on delivering convenient, high-quality frozen products designed to meet evolving consumer preferences for taste, nutrition and ease of preparation.

Formed in 2015 through the acquisition of Iglo Group by investment firms Permira and Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Nomad Foods was created with the strategy of building Europe's largest frozen foods platform.

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