Nomadar (NASDAQ:NOMA) Major Shareholder Purchases $12,960.00 in Stock

Nomadar Corp. (NASDAQ:NOMA - Get Free Report) major shareholder City Cadiz S.L. Sport acquired 3,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $12,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,809,607 shares in the company, valued at $28,114,585.20. The trade was a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

City Cadiz S.L. Sport also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, City Cadiz S.L. Sport purchased 2,700 shares of Nomadar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $13,905.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, City Cadiz S.L. Sport bought 700 shares of Nomadar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $3,689.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, City Cadiz S.L. Sport purchased 1,800 shares of Nomadar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $9,306.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, City Cadiz S.L. Sport bought 3,000 shares of Nomadar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

On Monday, March 9th, City Cadiz S.L. Sport purchased 1,350 shares of Nomadar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $6,831.00.

On Friday, March 6th, City Cadiz S.L. Sport bought 4,300 shares of Nomadar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $22,102.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, City Cadiz S.L. Sport bought 5,200 shares of Nomadar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $26,052.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, City Cadiz S.L. Sport purchased 2,500 shares of Nomadar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $11,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, City Cadiz S.L. Sport acquired 2,650 shares of Nomadar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $11,686.50.

On Monday, March 2nd, City Cadiz S.L. Sport acquired 200 shares of Nomadar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $836.00.

Get Nomadar alerts: Sign Up

Nomadar Trading Down 12.2%

Shares of Nomadar stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.87. 11,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,415. Nomadar Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.19 million and a PE ratio of -32.21.

Nomadar (NASDAQ:NOMA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Nomadar in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set a "sell (e-)" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOMA

Institutional Trading of Nomadar

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nomadar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomadar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomadar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Nomadar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nomadar this week:

Positive Sentiment: City Cadiz shows sustained accumulation across many SEC filings, signaling continued insider conviction in Nomadar over several months; the holder now owns ~7.84M shares. SEC filing

City Cadiz shows sustained accumulation across many SEC filings, signaling continued insider conviction in Nomadar over several months; the holder now owns ~7.84M shares. Positive Sentiment: Recent buys in March averaged around ~$5.00–$5.27 per share, indicating the insider was buying through a range of prices rather than only at very low levels — a potential signal of long‑term support for the position. SEC filing

Recent buys in March averaged around ~$5.00–$5.27 per share, indicating the insider was buying through a range of prices rather than only at very low levels — a potential signal of long‑term support for the position. Neutral Sentiment: The purchases are mostly small lot sizes and each filing typically represents a 0.00%–0.12% incremental change in City Cadiz’s position, so the immediate market impact (supply/demand) from any single trade is limited. SEC filing

The purchases are mostly small lot sizes and each filing typically represents a 0.00%–0.12% incremental change in City Cadiz’s position, so the immediate market impact (supply/demand) from any single trade is limited. Neutral Sentiment: Disclosure timing: the activity is documented across many filings (Nov‑Mar), so this appears to be an ongoing accumulation program rather than a one‑off trade. SEC filing

Disclosure timing: the activity is documented across many filings (Nov‑Mar), so this appears to be an ongoing accumulation program rather than a one‑off trade. Negative Sentiment: Despite insider buying, Nomadar’s fundamentals and market context remain weak (negative EPS, minimal quarterly revenue, low liquidity ratios and light trading volume), which likely explains downward pressure on the share price today and raises execution/risk concerns for new investors. Market data

About Nomadar

We are the innovation arm of Cádiz CF, a professional soccer club which currently competes in the Segunda División. We currently have four proposed business verticals, which are in various stages of development. Through June 30, 2025, the Company had engaged in limited operations until 2025 when the Company began generating revenue from providing services under commercial contracts and purchase orders entered into in the ordinary course of business. On January 10, 2025, the Company entered into a framework agreement with Cádiz CF, whereby, among other things, Cádiz CF agreed to provide technical training staff for players enrolled in the Company's programs, and the Company agreed to integrate the Company's training methodologies into Cádiz CF's training sessions (the “Framework Agreement”).

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nomadar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nomadar wasn't on the list.

While Nomadar currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here