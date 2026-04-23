Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Shares of Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.17, but opened at $29.55. Nomura Research Institute shares last traded at $29.5850, with a volume of 9,709 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nomura Research Institute from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nomura Research Institute from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NRILY

Nomura Research Institute Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Nomura Research Institute had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nomura Research Institute will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI) is a Tokyo-based provider of management consulting and information technology services. Founded in 1965, the firm combines industry research, strategic advisory and systems development to help corporate and public-sector clients address complex business and technology challenges. NRI is known for integrating consulting insight with large-scale system integration, outsourcing and software solutions to support digital transformation initiatives.

NRI’s core activities include management and IT consulting, system integration, application development, and IT outsourcing.

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