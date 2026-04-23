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Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Nomura Research Institute logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped down — NRILY opened at $29.55 after closing at $32.17 and last traded around $29.59 on a volume of about 9,709 shares.
  • Analyst sentiment has improved to a Moderate Buy consensus, with Zacks upgrading to Hold and Jefferies to Strong-Buy (one Strong Buy, two Hold ratings).
  • Recent results and metrics: the company beat quarterly EPS ($0.34 vs. $0.33), has a market cap of $16.45B and a P/E of 23.33, and its 50‑day/200‑day moving averages are $27.36/$34.05.
  • Interested in Nomura Research Institute? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.17, but opened at $29.55. Nomura Research Institute shares last traded at $29.5850, with a volume of 9,709 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nomura Research Institute from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nomura Research Institute from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NRILY

Nomura Research Institute Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Nomura Research Institute had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nomura Research Institute will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomura Research Institute

(Get Free Report)

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI) is a Tokyo-based provider of management consulting and information technology services. Founded in 1965, the firm combines industry research, strategic advisory and systems development to help corporate and public-sector clients address complex business and technology challenges. NRI is known for integrating consulting insight with large-scale system integration, outsourcing and software solutions to support digital transformation initiatives.

NRI’s core activities include management and IT consulting, system integration, application development, and IT outsourcing.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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