Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Shares Up 7.6% - Here's What Happened

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.2250 and last traded at $31.2250. 194 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 160,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.03.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on NRILY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nomura Research Institute from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Nomura Research Institute from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Nomura Research Institute Trading Up 5.7%

The company's fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average is $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Nomura Research Institute had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Nomura Research Institute will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI) is a Tokyo-based provider of management consulting and information technology services. Founded in 1965, the firm combines industry research, strategic advisory and systems development to help corporate and public-sector clients address complex business and technology challenges. NRI is known for integrating consulting insight with large-scale system integration, outsourcing and software solutions to support digital transformation initiatives.

NRI’s core activities include management and IT consulting, system integration, application development, and IT outsourcing.

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