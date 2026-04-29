Noodles & Company (NDLS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share and revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $122.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

NDLS opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $12.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDLS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Noodles & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Report on NDLS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,421 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 27,384 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,963 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 43,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company's stock.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company is an American fast-casual restaurant chain that specializes in a variety of noodle and pasta dishes inspired by global cuisines. Its menu features signature entrees such as the Wisconsin Mac & Cheese and Japanese Pan Noodles, alongside soups, salads, shareable sides and seasonal offerings. The brand emphasizes fresh ingredients, customizable meals and a quick-service format designed to accommodate dine-in, takeout and digital ordering channels.

The company was founded in 1995 by Aaron Kennedy in Boulder, Colorado, with the aim of introducing a diverse noodle-centric menu to the American market.

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