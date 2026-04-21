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North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Sets New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
North American Income Trust logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • New 52-week high: Shares hit GBX 412 intraday (last GBX 411) on Tuesday with 223,115 shares trading, about 0.7% higher than the prior close of GBX 408.
  • Valuation and technicals: Market cap is roughly £471.6M with a P/E of 13.63 and beta 0.88; the 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages are GBX 392.26 and GBX 375.95, respectively.
  • Insider activity: Insider John Adebiyi purchased 117 shares at GBX 387 on Feb 3, and insiders own about 0.99% of the stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of North American Income Trust.

Shares of North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 412 and last traded at GBX 411, with a volume of 223115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 408.

North American Income Trust Stock Up 0.7%

The stock has a market cap of £471.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 392.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 375.95.

Insider Transactions at North American Income Trust

In related news, insider John Adebiyi acquired 117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 387 per share, for a total transaction of £452.79. Insiders own 0.99% of the company's stock.

North American Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

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