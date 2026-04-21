Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Northland Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.2145, but opened at $15.59. Northland Power shares last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 1,412 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northland Power presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Report on NPIFF

Northland Power Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04.

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. Northland Power had a positive return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 7.04%.The company had revenue of $525.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $484.58 million.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc is a Canadian developer, owner and operator of power generation facilities, with a focus on clean and green energy. The company's portfolio encompasses natural gas–fired, wind, solar and thermal projects, and its operations span from onshore and nearshore facilities in Canada to offshore wind farms in Europe. Northland Power is structured to manage all stages of a project's lifecycle, from early-stage development and financing through construction and long-term operation.

In Canada, Northland Power operates a mix of combined-cycle gas turbines and peaking plants, as well as solar installations, serving industrial and municipal customers under long-term contracts.

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