Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Northland Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.07, but opened at $17.06. Northland Power shares last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 230 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NPIFF

Northland Power Stock Up 1.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a PE ratio of -34.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.05.

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. Northland Power had a positive return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 7.04%.The business had revenue of $525.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $484.58 million.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc is a Canadian developer, owner and operator of power generation facilities, with a focus on clean and green energy. The company's portfolio encompasses natural gas–fired, wind, solar and thermal projects, and its operations span from onshore and nearshore facilities in Canada to offshore wind farms in Europe. Northland Power is structured to manage all stages of a project's lifecycle, from early-stage development and financing through construction and long-term operation.

In Canada, Northland Power operates a mix of combined-cycle gas turbines and peaking plants, as well as solar installations, serving industrial and municipal customers under long-term contracts.

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