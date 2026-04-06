Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Northland Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.86, but opened at $17.99. Northland Power shares last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 219 shares changing hands.

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Northland Power Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock's fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00.

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $525.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $484.58 million. Northland Power had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a positive return on equity of 9.75%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc is a Canadian developer, owner and operator of power generation facilities, with a focus on clean and green energy. The company's portfolio encompasses natural gas–fired, wind, solar and thermal projects, and its operations span from onshore and nearshore facilities in Canada to offshore wind farms in Europe. Northland Power is structured to manage all stages of a project's lifecycle, from early-stage development and financing through construction and long-term operation.

In Canada, Northland Power operates a mix of combined-cycle gas turbines and peaking plants, as well as solar installations, serving industrial and municipal customers under long-term contracts.

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