Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI - Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.80 and traded as high as C$22.42. Northland Power shares last traded at C$21.97, with a volume of 1,142,512 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northland Power

Northland Power Trading Down 1.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. The business's 50-day moving average is C$21.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter. Northland Power had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of C$725.26 million for the quarter.

About Northland Power

Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company's largest segment over the long term. Northland's growth opportunities are global and span North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia.

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