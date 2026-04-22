Northland Securities Comments on XNDU FY2026 Earnings

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:XNDU - Free Report) - Research analysts at Northland Securities issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. Northland Securities analyst N. Chokshi expects that the quantum computing company will earn ($0.52) per share for the year. Northland Securities currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares' FY2027 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

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Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:XNDU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The quantum computing company reported ($14.29) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "sell (d-)" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.00.

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Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares Trading Down 17.1%

Shares of XNDU opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $42.44.

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited is a quantum computing company headquartered in Toronto, Canada, that develops photonics-based quantum hardware and software. The company focuses on building programmable photonic quantum processors that use light rather than superconducting qubits, and it provides cloud-based access to its systems for researchers and commercial users. Xanadu is publicly listed under the ticker XNDU on both Nasdaq and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Its technology stack combines integrated photonic hardware, control systems, and software designed to support quantum algorithms and applications in areas such as optimization, simulation, and quantum machine learning.

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