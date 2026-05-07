Northland Securities Forecasts Asure Software Q2 Earnings

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Northland Securities lowered their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Asure Software in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities analyst G. Gibas now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Asure Software's current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Asure Software from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Asure Software from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.00.

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Asure Software Price Performance

ASUR opened at $8.69 on Thursday. Asure Software has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.23 million, a P/E ratio of -24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Asure Software by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,570,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $24,209,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asure Software by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,401,318 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 41,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Asure Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 925,362 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Asure Software by 7.7% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 866,474 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 62,231 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Asure Software by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 800,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc NASDAQ: ASUR is a Texas‐based technology company specializing in cloud‐based workforce and workspace management solutions. The company develops software that streamlines human capital management (HCM), payroll processing, time and attendance tracking, and workspace reservation for businesses seeking to optimize employee experience and operational efficiency.

The Asure platform includes modules for payroll administration, benefits enrollment, performance management, applicant tracking and onboarding, as well as mobile and web‐based timekeeping.

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