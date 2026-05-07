Northland Securities Has Negative View of inTEST Q3 Earnings

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Northland Securities reduced their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of inTEST in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Northland Securities analyst T. Jackson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for inTEST's current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for inTEST's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INTT. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on inTEST from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research raised inTEST from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Strong Buy" and an average price target of $19.00.

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inTEST Stock Up 6.6%

Shares of INTT stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.56 million, a PE ratio of 75.70 and a beta of 1.55. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Institutional Trading of inTEST

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTT. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in inTEST by 28.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,643 shares of the company's stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in inTEST by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 517,962 shares of the company's stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in inTEST during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in inTEST by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 765,302 shares of the company's stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in inTEST by 39.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,860 shares of the company's stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key inTEST News

Here are the key news stories impacting inTEST this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks moved INTT to a top-tier recommendation and included the stock on its May strong‑buy/momentum lists — a likely driver of increased buying interest from retail and momentum investors. Read More.

Zacks moved INTT to a top-tier recommendation and included the stock on its May strong‑buy/momentum lists — a likely driver of increased buying interest from retail and momentum investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q1 2026 results beat expectations: EPS $0.16 vs Zacks estimate $0.08 (vs loss a year ago). The stronger-than-expected quarter supports the bull case and helps explain short-term upside. Read More.

Q1 2026 results beat expectations: EPS $0.16 vs Zacks estimate $0.08 (vs loss a year ago). The stronger-than-expected quarter supports the bull case and helps explain short-term upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investors can review the Q1 2026 earnings call transcript for management commentary that may clarify revenue drivers and backlog — useful for judging sustainability of the beat. Read More.

Investors can review the Q1 2026 earnings call transcript for management commentary that may clarify revenue drivers and backlog — useful for judging sustainability of the beat. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities issued multiple estimate revisions: it raised FY2026 and one near-term quarter but cut several Q1–Q4 2027 and other quarterly EPS forecasts, signaling weaker medium‑term expectations that could cap gains if guidance/market conditions deteriorate. Read More.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation NYSE: INTT is a developer and manufacturer of precision instrumentation and test solutions designed for the semiconductor, microelectronics and related manufacturing industries. The company's offerings focus on thermal management and instrument interface technologies that support the environmental conditioning and electrical performance evaluation of devices under test. These solutions include temperature controllers and cyclers, thermal subsystems, load boards, connectors and custom test interfaces engineered to accelerate reliability testing, product qualification and high-volume production measurement.

Serving customers across North America, Europe and Asia, inTEST supports semiconductor fabs, assembly and packaging facilities, research laboratories and OEM equipment builders.

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