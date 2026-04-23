Northland Securities Lowers Earnings Estimates for Babcock

Babcock (NYSE:BW - Free Report) - Analysts at Northland Securities dropped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Babcock in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Northland Securities analyst J. Grampp now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Northland Securities currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Babcock's current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Babcock's Q2 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BW. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Babcock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Babcock from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Babcock to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Babcock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Babcock alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on BW

Babcock Trading Down 0.5%

BW stock opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.09. Babcock has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The company's 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79.

Babcock (NYSE:BW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $179.10 million.

Insider Activity

In other Babcock news, major shareholder Brc Group Holdings, Inc. sold 1,155,382 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $10,398,438.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 7,000 shares of Babcock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,656,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,079,591.68. This represents a 0.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Babcock by 400,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,001 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Babcock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Babcock during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Babcock by 11,311.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Babcock during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Babcock

Here are the key news stories impacting Babcock this week:

Babcock Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc NYSE: BW is a specialized provider of energy and environmental technologies and services serving power generation and heavy industrial markets. The company designs, manufactures and maintains critical components and systems that support the safe and efficient operation of both fossil-fuel and renewable power facilities. Its core offerings include industrial and utility boilers, environmental control systems for emissions reduction, and aftermarket support services ranging from inspection and maintenance to spare parts management.

In addition to its boiler and emissions control portfolio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises delivers lifecycle solutions aimed at enhancing plant performance and compliance.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Babcock, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Babcock wasn't on the list.

While Babcock currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here